logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

WORLD
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged that the Iran war was the key factor in his party's sweeping midterm election losses, after Vice President JD Vance urged Republicans to be "honest" about the unpopular conflict's impact.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Asked if he agreed with Vance's remark that the Iran was "the reason we lost," Trump, speaking to reporters at his White House ballroom construction site, said: "I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term."

"But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he added.

AFP

US midtermsTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Democrat Richard Pan becomes first Chinese-American congressman from Northern California
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US House Speaker Johnson will not seek minority leadership post
WORLD
4 hours ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in Michigan, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS
What Democrats' midterm win means for US economy, global markets
FINANCE
9 hours ago
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump's midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data-centre opponents
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP The US Capitol is seen at sunrise on the day of the US midterm elections in Washington, DC, on November 3, 2026.
Will lame duck Trump cause a flap after the midterms?
WORLD
12 hours ago
Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton hugs US President Donald Trump during a midterm election rally, in Lubbock, Texas, US October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee/File Photo
Trump hand-picked Senate candidates. Republicans paid the price
WORLD
13 hours ago
A member of IRGC at a military training center for ordinary citizens at Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, November 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran, US still far apart on deal; Trump says ready but in no hurry for strikes
WORLD
16 hours ago
A person is seen wearing a tie depicting President Donald Trump during a midterm election night watch party with Ohio Republican candidates at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP
Trump congratulates Democrats on midterms, says Iran war played role
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Americans vote with control of Congress at stake
WORLD
23 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre
NEWS
04-11-2026 04:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.