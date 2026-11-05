Six arrested over $270,000 phone scams targeting elderly women living alone

Police have arrested six men, including a 14-year-old boy, over phone scams that cost three elderly women living alone HK$270,000 in cash and gold.

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The scams came to police attention last month during a separate criminal case investigation, when officers arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of acting as a runner for the scammers.

The investigators said the fraudsters convinced the women their sons had been arrested and needed bail or legal fees, then sent the boy to collect the cash and gold.

An in-depth investigation found the collections took place in Hung Hom, To Kwa Wan and Wong Tai Sin between last Monday and Tuesday, with the three women — all living alone and aged 79 to 89 — losing a combined HK$270,000.

The boy reportedly passed the proceeds from two collections but pocketed HK$17,000 in cash and four pieces of gold ornaments from the third victim.

In an operation running from Thursday last week to Wednesday, police arrested five more local men, described as students, waiters or unemployed, all with triad backgrounds. The men are suspected of acting as money collectors, points of contact and lookouts in the scams.

Officers also seized clothing and mobile phones from the suspects and recovered part of the money.

All six arrestees are currently in police custody and will be charged with conspiracy to defraud. Their cases will be heard in Kowloon City Magistrates' Court on Friday.