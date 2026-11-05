logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Six arrested over $270,000 phone scams targeting elderly women living alone

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police have arrested six men, including a 14-year-old boy, over phone scams that cost three elderly women living alone HK$270,000 in cash and gold. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The scams came to police attention last month during a separate criminal case investigation, when officers arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of acting as a runner for the scammers. 

The investigators said the fraudsters convinced the women their sons had been arrested and needed bail or legal fees, then sent the boy to collect the cash and gold. 

An in-depth investigation found the collections took place in Hung Hom, To Kwa Wan and Wong Tai Sin between last Monday and Tuesday, with the three women — all living alone and aged 79 to 89 — losing a combined HK$270,000. 

The boy reportedly passed the proceeds from two collections but pocketed HK$17,000 in cash and four pieces of gold ornaments from the third victim. 

In an operation running from Thursday last week to Wednesday, police arrested five more local men, described as students, waiters or unemployed, all with triad backgrounds. The men are suspected of acting as money collectors, points of contact and lookouts in the scams. 

Officers also seized clothing and mobile phones from the suspects and recovered part of the money. 

All six arrestees are currently in police custody and will be charged with conspiracy to defraud. Their cases will be heard in Kowloon City Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Tiger Pulse

Should more be done to protect elderly people living alone from telephone scams?

Voting Closes in 7 days

phone scamelderly

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo
Job fair for the middle-aged and elderly offering 2,800 vacancies
NEWS
19-08-2026 14:52 HKT
Participants climb during a seniors parkour class in Singapore August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Parkour helps Singapore's elderly boost agility, strength
WORLD
11-08-2026 18:14 HKT
Govt plans to expand Care Team visits to include younger elderly: welfare chief  
NEWS
21-06-2026 21:44 HKT
Two arrested over $400,000 ‘guess who I am’ phone scams
NEWS
03-06-2026 18:26 HKT
Photo: FB
Police arrest man, 52, over 'phone scam' targeting pedestrians across HK
NEWS
17-02-2026 02:17 HKT
Sham Shui Po district crime squad senior inspector Wan Tin-sing
Scam groups recruit mainlanders to dodge police, teen arrested with HK$300,000 ransom
NEWS
19-12-2025 01:18 HKT
A new battle of mind games: The phone scam that refuse to hang up
NEWS
20-11-2025 16:46 HKT
10 foods contributing to longevity in elderly
WELLNESS
31-10-2025 12:00 HKT
John Lee exchanges Mahjong wisdom with 106-year-old 'pro' ahead of Policy Address
NEWS
31-08-2025 13:13 HKT
Elderly people ride bikes from a bike-sharing service on a street in Shanghai, China September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China seeks a silver lining as it tells companies to target older consumers
WORLD
27-08-2025 10:25 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
9 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.