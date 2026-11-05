English competency among P3 and S3 pupils rises in latest TSA, EDB says

The English competency levels among Hong Kong’s Primary Three and Secondary Three students have improved compared to last year in the latest Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA), according to the report submitted to the Education Bureau.

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The bureau said on Thursday that it had received the 2026 assessment report from the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority. Overall, participating students’ performance remained broadly stable compared with previous years, it said.

Among Primary Three students, 81.7 percent achieved basic competency in Chinese Language, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous year. The figure for English Language rose 3.1 percentage points to 86.3 percent, while the mathematics rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 84.7 percent.

For Secondary Three students, the proportion achieving basic competency in English Language increased 0.4 percentage points to 69.2 percent, and the mathematics rate edged up 0.1 percentage points to 78.3 percent. The Chinese Language rate fell 0.9 percentage points to 77.1 percent.

No territory-wide results were available for Primary Six this year as the assessment at that level is conducted every two years, with schools participating on a voluntary basis.

A bureau spokesperson said the assessment continued to operate smoothly under ongoing optimization measures. Schools made extensive use of its data alongside their own assessments to refine curricula and teaching strategies, the spokesperson said.

The bureau said it would continue to work with stakeholders to review the assessment’s operation and effectiveness and support schools.

The HKEAA is also introducing electronic assessment in phases, with a full transition targeted for 2031. Details will be announced in due course, it said.