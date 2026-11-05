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NEWS

Morning Recap - November 5, 2026

NEWS
23 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Woman hit by FEHD contractor truck in North Point, left unconscious

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A woman in her 40s was knocked unconscious after being hit by a medium-sized truck operated by a Food and Environmental Hygiene Department contractor in North Point on Wednesday night.

Man injured after being hit with tile in Sheung Shui

A 48-year-old man was injured after being attacked with a tile in Sheung Shui on Wednesday night, and a 53-year-old man was arrested.

(Video) Rats swarm around rubbish bins outside Kwun Tong industrial building

A video circulating online shows more than 10 rats moving around rubbish bins outside East Sun Industrial Centre in Kwun Tong, the latest in a series of rodent sightings across Hong Kong.

Ho Man Tin secondary school burgled, $287,000 of equipment stolen

A secondary school in Ho Man Tin has reported the theft of electronic equipment worth about HK$287,000.

(Video) Rat spotted at Tai Wo Hau MTR station

A video circulating on social media shows a rat running through Tai Wo Hau MTR station, the latest sighting amid growing public concern about Hong Kong's rodent problem.

Threads@mmel_rice_18
Threads@mmel_rice_18

2 private cars collide at Cheung Sha Wan junction, driver trapped

Two private cars collided at the junction of Tonkin Street and Un Chau Street in Cheung Sha Wan on Wednesday night.

World/China

Top US Senate Democrat says Iran war 'must end'

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Iran war "must end" and suggested his party's incoming majority in Congress could use their control over government funding to press for that goal.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European, US delegations discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

Delegations from Ukraine, Germany, France, Britain and the United States met along with representatives of NATO and the World Bank on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, the EU said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged that the Iran war was the key factor in his party's sweeping midterm election losses, after Vice President JD Vance urged Republicans to be "honest" about the unpopular conflict's impact.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

EU Commission unveils 2027 work programme for a stronger, more sovereign Europe

The European Commission adopted its 2027 work programme on Wednesday, setting out its main legislative and non-legislative initiatives for the year ahead, alongside a 2026 annual report on simplification, implementation and enforcement.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Democrat Richard Pan becomes first Chinese-American congressman from Northern California

Democrat Richard Pan, a paediatrician and former California state senator, won election to the US House of Representatives for California's 6th Congressional District on Wednesday, becoming the first Chinese-American congressman from Northern California.

Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat

US Vice President JD Vance distanced himself from President Donald Trump's war on Iran on Wednesday, questioning its worth and blaming it entirely for a stinging electoral rebuke by voters that delivered control of Congress to Democrats.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US House Speaker Johnson will not seek minority leadership post

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will not run for election as House minority leader, following the loss of his Republican majority in this week's midterm elections, a source said on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends higher after Democrats win Congress; data center stocks tumble

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday as Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory eased political uncertainty and boosted risk appetite, though data center shares fell on fears of tighter AI regulation.

Crypto tracks stocks higher after Democrat midterm wins

Cryptocurrencies recovered on Wednesday from overnight losses triggered by the Democrats winning control of both houses of the US Congress in the midterm elections, a potential blow to an industry that has sought faster deregulation for digital assets.

Sport

Valverde rescues Real as Liverpool let lead slip twice to lose at Fenerbahce

Federico Valverde struck in stoppage time to give Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory at AEK Athens on Wednesday, while Liverpool surrendered the lead twice in a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Market, momentum: how the CE's dual-city mission aligns HK with China's unified market strategy

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's high-profile, four-day official delegation to Beijing and Shanghai marks a decisive strategic push to align Hong Kong's economic trajectory with China's core national blueprint: the construction of a unified national market.

Opinion

HK's EV battery recycling: a pragmatic step toward a greener future | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport

Picture an electric vehicle battery. It runs on the road, unassuming, enabling the commute day after day. Now imagine that same battery, after a long and faithful life, being transformed into black mass or repurposed into batteries storing energy from solar panels. That is the kind of alchemy I understand.

The AI boom is showing signs of a bubble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

The AI boom looks increasingly like a bubble because heavy borrowing, uncertain demand and increasing competition are reinforcing one another. The real danger is that companies are building for a future in which customers keep spending more, even as competition and advances in technology could make computing power cheaper.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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