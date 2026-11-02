logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Crypto tracks stocks higher after Democrat midterm wins

FINANCE
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Cryptocurrencies recovered on Wednesday from overnight losses triggered by the Democrats winning control of both houses of the US Congress in the midterm elections, a potential blow to an industry that has sought faster deregulation for digital assets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While Republican US President Donald Trump has been the most high-profile advocate of reduced regulation, some Democrats have also backed a light-touch approach.

The crypto sector spent more than US$300 million backing crypto-friendly Democrat and Republican politicians in roughly equal measure during the current and previous election cycles.

Bitcoin BTC= briefly touched a six-week low before recovering to trade up 0.7% on the day by 0841 GMT at US$78,354, following a reversal in the stock market, where US index futures ESc1, NQc1 were up 0.3%, having fallen as much as 2% at one point overnight. Ether ETH= gained 1.4% to trade at US$2,323.

Bitcoin has fallen by around 41% since hitting record highs above US$122,000 in October 2025, bringing the value of the broader crypto market to around US$2.61 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Smaller tokens such as sol, dogecoin and ada were up between 1.6% and 2.2% on Wednesday, but all three have lost nearly a quarter of their value over the last month, according to crypto website CoinGecko.

WIDER CONCERNS ABOUT HACKS AND AI

The overall crypto market has lost some US$300 billion in value in the last month, as deepening concern about future returns from AI and the strain of rising borrowing costs pushed investors into less risky assets such as government bonds and safe-haven currencies.

Investors took US$215 million out of the largest bitcoin-backed exchange traded funds in October, bringing the year-to-date outflow to US$1.84 billion, according to LSEG/Lipper data.

Sentiment has also been hurt by the US$6 billion hack of the Binance platform last week, the largest heist in crypto history, which triggered the largest net weekly outflow from bitcoin ETFs since early July, worth US$884 million, according to the data.

On Tuesday, Binance customers had withdrawn a net US$4.72 billion from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange since it reopened at the weekend following the hack.

"The market may be re-evaluating the risk-reward profile of crypto assets. On one hand, the string of security incidents is forcing investors to re-examine the industry's security infrastructure and custody risks," Tim Sun, senior researcher at HashKey, said.

"On the other hand, potential shifts in the US political landscape could stall the progress of structural crypto legislation and institutional framework development. All of these factors leave the crypto market facing strong headwinds," he said.

Trump, who said he would make the United States the "crypto capital of the world" during his 2024 presidential campaign, has made his own forays into digital assets, with ventures including the launch of his "Trump" meme coin, plus his family's World Liberty Financial crypto platform.

In the almost two years since his return to office, Trump has introduced lighter enforcement and the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve.

Washington has also allowed for easier access to banking and exchange-traded products and passed a federal stablecoin law that could help these assets move into the mainstream payments and money transfer systems.

Reuters

CryptocurrenciesBitcoin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FBI says N Korea behind $6 billion crypto theft from Binance
WORLD
02-11-2026 04:13 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bitcoin rises above US$80,000 as soft dollar, debasement fears boost momentum
FINANCE
25-08-2026 15:12 HKT
Bitcoin plummets, driving $2 trillion tumble in crypto market value
FINANCE
06-02-2026 02:30 HKT
Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Bitcoin slumps with key US$70,000 level in sight
FINANCE
05-02-2026 14:51 HKT
Sparks strike representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin in this illustration created on November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China blames the US for stealing US$13 b worth of Bitcoin: Bloomberg
FINANCE
12-11-2025 16:31 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens higher as Democrats win Congress; data center stocks slide
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Melco Resorts and Entertainment's Studio City in Macau. Melco Resorts
Melco Resorts & Entertainment's net income drops 99pc in Q3
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Prediction market Polymarket's free grocery story in New York City, U.S., February 13, 2026. REUTERS
Prediction markets get Democratic win right, with a few surprises
FINANCE
5 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US Treasury shifts language, opening door to auction size changes
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US trade deficit narrows slightly in September; imports race to record high
FINANCE
6 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
22 hours ago
Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.