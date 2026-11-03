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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10

NEWS
25 mins ago
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Hong Kong dominated Asia’s higher education landscape in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, claiming five places in the top 10—more than any other higher education system in the region, with the University of Hong Kong retaining Asia’s top spot for the second consecutive year.

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Released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the rankings evaluated more than 1,700 universities across 26 systems.

Hong Kong secured three positions in the regional top five for the first time in over a decade.

Following HKU at number one, Peking University stood second, and Tsinghua University climbed to third.

City University of Hong Kong advanced to fourth, The Chinese University of Hong Kong rose to fifth, and both Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology moved up to joint ninth.

Widespread progress defined the local sector, as all 11 ranked Hong Kong universities placed in Asia’s top 500 for the first time.

Hong Kong Baptist University rose to 50th from 53rd, The Education University of Hong Kong advanced to 122nd from 152nd, and Lingnan University climbed to 145th from 181st.

Reshufflings on Asia's university ladder

The broader Asian higher education landscape experienced a notable shake-up this year.

While the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University fell out of the top five, South Korea’s KAIST returned to the rankings in 15th place, and both Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and the University of Science and Technology of China broke into the top 20.

Central Asia also continued to advance, led by Kazakhstan claiming top-100 positions.

QS senior vice president Ben Sowter noted that while Hong Kong set the benchmark for regional performance through strong research excellence and reputation, international faculty and student metrics saw some declines, signaling intensifying competition across Asia.

Sowter emphasized that future investments in infrastructure, such as the Northern Metropolis development, would offer vital opportunities to expand capacity and support long-term growth.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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02-11-2026 16:13 HKT
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