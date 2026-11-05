Top US Senate Democrat says Iran war 'must end'

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03-11-2026 20:53 HKT
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Iran war "must end" and suggested his party's incoming majority in Congress could use their control over government funding to press for that goal.
"This war must end. It must end," Schumer told journalists, later noting that the "power of the purse" is "one of the ways of deterring a president who does war without the consent of the American people."
Reuters