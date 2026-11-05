(Video) Rat spotted at Tai Wo Hau MTR station

A video circulating on social media shows a rat running through Tai Wo Hau MTR station, the latest sighting amid growing public concern about Hong Kong's rodent problem.

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The 29-second clip showed the rat emerging from a corner near what appeared to be a storage box on a pedestrian passage, darting along the corridor and then heading up a staircase. It was not known whether it left the station.

The woman filming was heard exclaiming: "Even the MTR has rats, this is crazy!" She described the rat as having taken a wrong turn.

The sighting follows reports of rats at food premises in Yuen Long, Tuen Mun and Tsing Yi in recent weeks, with netizens filming rodents moving around dining and food handling areas.