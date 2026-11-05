logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Rat spotted at Tai Wo Hau MTR station

NEWS
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Threads@mmel_rice_18

A video circulating on social media shows a rat running through Tai Wo Hau MTR station, the latest sighting amid growing public concern about Hong Kong's rodent problem.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 29-second clip showed the rat emerging from a corner near what appeared to be a storage box on a pedestrian passage, darting along the corridor and then heading up a staircase. It was not known whether it left the station.

The woman filming was heard exclaiming: "Even the MTR has rats, this is crazy!" She described the rat as having taken a wrong turn.

The sighting follows reports of rats at food premises in Yuen Long, Tuen Mun and Tsing Yi in recent weeks, with netizens filming rodents moving around dining and food handling areas.

rat MTR station Tai Wo Hau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Woman arrested after knife threat at MTR Diamond Hill station
NEWS
05-10-2026 08:28 HKT
Ho Man Tin secondary school burgled, $287,000 of equipment stolen
NEWS
33 mins ago
Woman hit by FEHD contractor truck in North Point, left unconscious
NEWS
2 hours ago
2 private cars collide at Cheung Sha Wan junction, driver trapped
NEWS
4 hours ago
CUHK Law and Shanghai justice bureau sign MoU on international legal talent development
NEWS
4 hours ago
Joe Chow. (File Photo)
HK scams hit monthly high as phone fraud overtakes online shopping, Joe Chow says 
NEWS
7 hours ago
Paul Chan, center; AAHK chief executive Vivian Cheung, fifth left; Informa Markets chief executive Patrick Martell, fifth right; and guests at the ceremony.
Yachts, supercars on show as luxury fest debuts in HK
NEWS
7 hours ago
Night Recap - November 4, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
IOMed achieves growth in membership and successful mediation cases: Teresa Cheng
NEWS
8 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
9 hours ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre
NEWS
04-11-2026 04:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.