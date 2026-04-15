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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

EU Commission unveils 2027 work programme for a stronger, more sovereign Europe

WORLD
12 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The European Commission adopted its 2027 work programme on Wednesday, setting out its main legislative and non-legislative initiatives for the year ahead, alongside a 2026 annual report on simplification, implementation and enforcement.

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Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "We are equipping Europe for the challenges to come. Our 2027 work programme sets out ambitious policies to strengthen our Union's footprint. From deepening the Single Market to expanding our global partnerships. With strategic, streamlined policies, we will keep building a strong, independent Europe."

The Commission said it will focus on delivering, implementing and enforcing its policies, continuing the One Europe, One Market roadmap to boost competitiveness and cut red tape. The programme also covers strengthening the social model, reducing strategic dependencies, strengthening defence, supporting Ukraine, expanding global partnerships and protecting democracy.

The annual report said the Commission has engaged with over 1,500 stakeholders through implementation dialogues and launched 874 infringement procedures, the highest in ten years, while closing 499 as member states complied with EU law.

Key deliverables for 2027 include coordinated action on high energy prices, a European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials, a blueprint for artificial intelligence in health, transport, agri-food, manufacturing, defence and space, and a digital transformation package.

The Commission will also propose a housing simplification package, European university alliances 2.0, a European Care Deal, a new European Instrument for Strategic Enablers, a European Security Emergency Protocol, and a European Water Initiative and Heatwave Plan.

It will deepen cooperation with partners including Canada and cement trade ties with Indonesia, India, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand, and will continue supporting the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.

Since the start of its mandate, the Commission has proposed 12 omnibus packages with the potential to generate over €22 billion in annual savings, nearly 60 per cent of its target.

European Commission 2027 work programme simplification

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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