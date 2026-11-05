(Video) Rats swarm around rubbish bins outside Kwun Tong industrial building

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Rats spotted at Tuen Mun restaurant in Waldorf Shopping Centre
04-11-2026 04:31 HKT
Rats spotted at Kwai Fong MTR station and Kwun Tong pavement
28-10-2026 06:16 HKT
Car runs red light in Kwun Tong and gets boxed in as police car passes
24-09-2026 04:58 HKT
Man, 45, dies after being rescued from sea off Kwun Tong public pier
18-09-2026 05:50 HKT
Industrial centre in Kwun Tong vandalised with red paint
10-12-2025 03:26 HKT
Fire breaks out on rooftop of Kwun Tong industrial building
10-12-2025 00:48 HKT
Morning Recap - November 5, 2026
21 mins ago
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT