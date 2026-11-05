(Video) Rats swarm around rubbish bins outside Kwun Tong industrial building

A video circulating online shows more than 10 rats moving around rubbish bins outside East Sun Industrial Centre in Kwun Tong, the latest in a series of rodent sightings across Hong Kong.

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The 32-second clip, filmed at night, showed several large bins, some without lids and others filled with clutter. Rats were seen moving under and around the bins. The man filming said: "I think there are a hundred of them."

A reporter visiting the scene in the early hours found multiple rats, some climbing onto the bins and others running along the ground. The back alley near the industrial building was piled with rubbish and construction waste, along with plastic containers and pallets, with poor hygiene conditions.

About 20 to 30 large green bins were at the site, most without proper lids, alongside more than 10 rat traps, one of which had caught a rat. Despite the traps, rats were still seen moving around.

Sources said the rodent problem at the site is serious, and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department set up traps there last week.

Netizens expressed alarm, with some urging the FEHD to take action.

Recent sightings have also been reported at food premises in Yuen Long, Tuen Mun and Tsing Yi, as well as at Tai Wo Hau MTR station.