Democrat Richard Pan becomes first Chinese-American congressman from Northern California

Democrat Richard Pan, a paediatrician and former California state senator, won election to the US House of Representatives for California's 6th Congressional District on Wednesday, becoming the first Chinese-American congressman from Northern California.

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The California Secretary of State's office announced results around 10.33pm, with Pan securing 75,480 votes, or 60 per cent, against incumbent Kevin Kiley's 50,340 votes, or 40 per cent.

Kiley, originally a Republican who left the party in March to run as an independent, remained an ally of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. He thanked supporters at his watch party and conceded, saying unfavourable factors in this year's election were too strong to overcome.

Pan, speaking at his watch party in Sacramento, said he had received a call from Kiley conceding. He thanked supporters and said he looked forward to working to build a different America that truly cares for all Americans, including a fairer distribution of the country's wealth and growth.

Pan, who just turned 61, served as a California state senator from 2014 to 2022. His parents were Taiwanese students who settled on the East Coast. He studied at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, and earned a master's in public health from Harvard. He became a paediatrics professor at UC Davis.

During his time in the state Senate, he authored some of California's strictest and most controversial vaccine laws and clashed with anti-vaccine activist and current US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Pan's campaign platform prioritised healthcare, vowing to ensure voters have access to affordable insurance and to defend culturally and linguistically sensitive medical services, noting the Chinese community needs Chinese-speaking medical staff who understand its cultural background. As the descendant of immigrants, he said he would continue providing legal assistance to immigrant communities.