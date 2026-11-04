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NEWS

Ex-husband's DNA found on hammer handle, court hears in Abby Choi trial

NEWS
57 mins ago
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Alex Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Alex Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)

The DNA found on the hammer handle in Abby Choi Tin-fung's murder trial matches her former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, but the hammer head yielded too little a sample for analysis, the High Court heard Wednesday. 

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The testimony came as Choi's murder trial entered its 30th day, with Wai Wing-kong, chief chemist at the Government Laboratory, resuming his testimony. 

Wai told the court that DNA comparisons confirmed parent-child relationships between Kwong Kau and Jenny Li Sui-heung, and between Anthony Kwong Kong-kit and Alex Kwong Kong-chi.

While each person has 26 DNA markers, he said only nine markers belonging to Alex Kwong were found on the round-headed hammer seized from the village house where Choi was allegedly murdered and dismembered. 

He attributed the missing DNA markers to the scant amount of DNA left on the hammer and its degradation, but stressed that the handle's sample fully matched Alex Kwong's oral swab. 

He added that the odds of finding another person with the same DNA profile are one in 6.28 billion. 

Human DNA was found on the hammer head, but Wai said it was "uninterpretable" because the sample was too small to analyze whether the DNA came from Choi. 

Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with murdering Choi.  All three have denied the charge of murder but have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Abby ChoiAlex Kwonghammer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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