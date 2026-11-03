Police suspend enforcement at metered parking spaces amid smart meter failure

Police will temporarily suspend enforcement at roadside metered parking spaces until the malfunctioning smart parking meter system is fully restored, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan announced on Tuesday.

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Chan noted that the Transport Department received a report from the operator regarding a system failure this morning. Emphasizing that the government attaches great importance to the incident, Chan said she has instructed the department to require the operator, Hong Kong Telecommunications, to submit a report as soon as possible.

Chan added that authorities have contacted the police to ensure that motorists will not be penalized at roadside parking spaces while repairs are underway.