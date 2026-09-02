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NEWS

Mable Chan lauds HK port’s record container moves as proof of maritime edge

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Photo from Facebook@HKTLB)
(Photo from Facebook@HKTLB)

Hong Kong's port has logged a record of more than 8,300 container moves in a single call, a volume Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan described as proof of the city's edge in global maritime trade.

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According to the Transport and Logistics Bureau, the milestone was achieved by the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance, which handled operations for Mediterranean Shipping Company's ultra-large vessel MSC FEBE.

The nearly 400-meter-long vessel, with a capacity exceeding 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), berthed at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, where operations ran at full capacity throughout its more than 80-hour stay. 

While similar vessels typically see 3,000 to 4,000 moves per call, this operation set a new single-vessel record of  8,335 moves for Hong Kong, with peak crane productivity exceeding 34 moves per hour.  

In a social media post, the bureau hailed the successful handling of the operation as a demonstration of Hong Kong's robust capabilities in terminal scheduling, back-end coordination, and managing surges in throughput demand. 

Chan said the new record showcased Hong Kong Port's unique advantages as a "catch-up port," pointing to its strong container-handling capability and high operational efficiency. 

Despite a doubled workload, the transport chief commended the terminals for completing the task through flexible scheduling, which underscores Hong Kong’s strengths as a reliable international maritime center.

She added that the government will continue working closely with the industry to consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's unique port advantages and ensure stable, efficient services for global supply chains.

Hong Kong PortMable ChanTransport and Logistics Bureau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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