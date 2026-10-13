logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Nearly 80,000 travellers use New Huanggang Port on opening day

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The newly reconstructed Huanggang Port handled 79,500 passenger trips and 8,000 vehicular trips on its official opening day, according to the Shenzhen Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection Station.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Among the travellers, 41,300 were northbound visitors entering Shenzhen, while 38,200 were southbound passengers heading to Hong Kong.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said overall passenger flow and public transport arrangements ran smoothly, meeting official expectations. 

Speaking on a radio program, Chan said authorities will deploy extra manpower and bus frequencies for the upcoming Chung Yeung Festival long weekend. 

Clarifying transport arrangements at the port, Chan noted that while taxi pick-up areas are available, general private cars are not permitted at the site, aligning Huanggang’s policies with other local boundary control points.

Meanwhile, the maiden voyage ceremony for the Southbound Yacht Travel Scheme will be held on Friday. Chan noted that nearly 300 mainland captains have obtained qualifications to navigate in Hong Kong waters since June. She added that authorities will enhance maritime safety monitoring while strengthening communication with ship repair sectors to foster business opportunities.

 

Huanggang PortMable Chan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New Huanggang Port sees smooth traffic as passenger numbers triple to 42,200 by 5pm
NEWS
8 hours ago
Tourism Industry urges direct tour bus access at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
22 hours ago
Mainland travellers praise fast clearance at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
12-10-2026 08:03 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens with 'collaborative inspection, joint clearance' model
NEWS
12-10-2026 07:35 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
12-10-2026 06:01 HKT
Huanggang Port blueprint: institutional innovation and global integration for the Greater Bay Area
EDITORIAL
12-10-2026 04:43 HKT
Govt conducts over 100 tests to prepare for opening of new Huanggang Port
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:57 HKT
(Photo from Transport and Logistics Bureau Facebook)
Transport chief expects new Huanggang Port to smooth cross-border travel for all
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:40 HKT
Revamped Huanggang Port delivers on national strategy to deepen GBA ties: John Lee
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:14 HKT
New Huanggang port gate opens on Oct 12: sources
NEWS
08-10-2026 19:50 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
93-year-old woman dies after alleged assault by Indonesian domestic helper in Kai Tak
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.