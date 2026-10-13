Nearly 80,000 travellers use New Huanggang Port on opening day

The newly reconstructed Huanggang Port handled 79,500 passenger trips and 8,000 vehicular trips on its official opening day, according to the Shenzhen Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection Station.

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Among the travellers, 41,300 were northbound visitors entering Shenzhen, while 38,200 were southbound passengers heading to Hong Kong.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said overall passenger flow and public transport arrangements ran smoothly, meeting official expectations.

Speaking on a radio program, Chan said authorities will deploy extra manpower and bus frequencies for the upcoming Chung Yeung Festival long weekend.

Clarifying transport arrangements at the port, Chan noted that while taxi pick-up areas are available, general private cars are not permitted at the site, aligning Huanggang’s policies with other local boundary control points.

Meanwhile, the maiden voyage ceremony for the Southbound Yacht Travel Scheme will be held on Friday. Chan noted that nearly 300 mainland captains have obtained qualifications to navigate in Hong Kong waters since June. She added that authorities will enhance maritime safety monitoring while strengthening communication with ship repair sectors to foster business opportunities.