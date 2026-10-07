logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong port to shift from 'Volume to Value', says Mable Chan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong is seeking to shift its port development from volume to value as part of efforts to strengthen the city’s position as a global maritime center, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her remarks came during a three-day joint debate on the Five-Year Plan and Policy Address in the Legislative Council.

Chan said the city’s first Five-Year Plan identifies maintaining Hong Kong’s world-leading position in air cargo as a key objective, with five targets each set for the maritime sector, aviation hub and low-altitude economy.

Addressing concerns that the government had placed insufficient emphasis on port throughput, Chan said the administration would pursue a dual strategy of enhancing port competitiveness while developing a higher-value maritime services ecosystem.

She pointed to measures covering smart and green port development, autonomous vessels, multimodal transport, Greater Bay Area cooperation, green bunkering, maritime finance, ship registration, tax incentives, logistics land and the development of a maritime academy.

Chan also highlighted growth at Hong Kong International Airport, saying passenger traffic rose 3.5 percent year on year to 5.86 million over the period cited.

To tap new markets in South America, Central Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caucasus, Chan said the government would continue discussions with civil aviation authorities and take part in international aviation conferences to negotiate new agreements and expand traffic rights.

Mable Chanport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port
CHINA
10-09-2026 18:51 HKT
(Photo from Facebook@HKTLB)
Mable Chan lauds HK port’s record container moves as proof of maritime edge
NEWS
02-09-2026 14:00 HKT
(File photo)
Transport chief cautious as lawmakers push for Guangdong cars in Lantau driving scheme
NEWS
10-06-2026 19:07 HKT
(Online photo)
Bus enthusiasts chasing clicks prompt calls for tougher penalties
NEWS
10-06-2026 17:21 HKT
All 15 airlines move to revamped Terminal 2 with smooth boarding process: Mable Chan
NEWS
10-06-2026 16:07 HKT
(File photo)
Driving risk assessment models required for all new buses starting July
NEWS
10-06-2026 14:16 HKT
(File photo)
Ride-hailing baseline survey set for third quarter, says transport chief
NEWS
08-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Transport chief urges quieter aircraft amid late-night flight noise concerns
NEWS
03-06-2026 17:44 HKT
(File photo)
Government open to cross-border ferry terminal merger amid passenger decline
NEWS
27-05-2026 18:11 HKT
Hong Kong takes cautious approach with 10,000 ride-hailing license cap: Mable Chan
NEWS
27-05-2026 16:33 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
16 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.