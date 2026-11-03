Mable Chan touts aviation network expansion as Super Terminal Expo opens

The third Super Terminal Expo opened at AsiaWorld-Expo on Tuesday, bringing together more than 6,000 industry professionals from over 60 countries and regions, alongside 120 global brands focusing on smart airports and the low-altitude economy.

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Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said Hong Kong will leverage its strengths as an international aviation hub through the "Trunk-Branch Connectivity, Whole-Network Linkage" service model, allowing travelers to buy one ticket and complete check-in once for seamless through-checked luggage from mainland airports to global destinations.

Chan said the government will partner with mainland airlines to expand the airport's coverage and generate synergistic capacity. She added that Hong Kong will act as a key pivot for the "dual circulation" strategy, linking mainland domestic aviation with Hong Kong's international network.

Launching ceremonies were also held for transit facilitation services linking Hong Kong with Hangzhou and Wuhan. Chan noted that these precise air corridors fall under the national connectivity plan, helping Hong Kong integrate into the national aviation framework while reinforcing its gateway role.

Chan added that authorities will continue working with stakeholders to extend service coverage across more mainland cities, leveraging Hong Kong's unique position to attract more domestic and overseas travelers.