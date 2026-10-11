Transport chief expects new Huanggang Port to smooth cross-border travel for all

With hours counting down to the opening of the revamped Huanggang Port, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan expected the new facility to bring greater convenience to cross-border travelers.

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She spoke after attending the port’s opening ceremony on Sunday, where she also inspected the port's public transport interchange with Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king.

In a Facebook post, the Transport and Logistics Bureau said Chan was pleased with the smooth completion of the Huanggang checkpoint, which requires coordination among many departments and organizations.

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Chan noted that authorities had run multiple tests with transport operators, optimizing traffic flow, passenger flow and on-site signage to offer travelers a "two-way" experience.

The bureau added that Chan also inspected the San Tin public transport interchange, where three daytime bus routes, three daytime green minibus routes, one overnight bus route and one green minibus route will carry passengers to the new port.

As the opening nears, the bureau noted the team would monitor conditions closely and respond quickly to keep clearance running smoothly for all.