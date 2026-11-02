ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has charged two former executives of Johnson Cleaning Services Company Limited (Johnson) for allegedly accepting over HK$75 million in bribes involving vehicle procurement and maintenance contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case will be brought up for mention at the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts this morning.

The two defendants are William Fung Chi-wang, 54, former director of Johnson and chief executive officer of its parent company, and Jimmy Lee Sai-leung, 57, former general manager of Johnson. Both were charged on 30 October with one count of conspiracy for an agent to accept advantages under section 9(1)(b) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance and section 159A of the Crimes Ordinance.

Between November 2024 and January 2026, Johnson spent over HK$160 million procuring cleaning vehicles and maintenance services from a supplier.

Fung, who oversaw Johnson's operations and payments, alongside Lee, allegedly conspired to accept over HK$75 million from the supplier's proprietor and others as a reward for showing favour to the company.

Johnson rendered full assistance during the investigation. The ICAC stated that the corruption probe is ongoing and further prosecutions have not been ruled out.