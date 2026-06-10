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NEWS

Bus enthusiasts chasing clicks prompt calls for tougher penalties

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A lawmaker has called for tougher penalties against bus enthusiasts who put themselves and others at risk by rushing onto roads to take photos and videos, warning that the current HK$2,000 fine may not be enough of a deterrent.

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The warning came after at least two injury cases were recorded in May involving bus enthusiasts who allegedly dashed onto roads to take pictures.

Speaking at a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said the government is committed to safeguarding road safety and ensuring the smooth operation of franchised bus services.

She said authorities have been working with bus operators to enhance safety awareness among bus captains and passengers through various measures.

On penalties for misbehaving bus enthusiasts, Chan said people who take photos or videos on roads in a way that obstructs bus operations or endangers themselves or others are liable to a HK$2,000 fine under existing regulations.

Regarding disputes between passengers and bus captains, Chan said anyone who willfully obstructs or distracts a bus captain, or interferes with a bus, faces a HK$3,000 fine and six months in jail under the Public Bus Services Regulations.

Bus captains are also authorized to remove offenders from buses, request their personal information or detain them until police arrive.

Penalties insufficient: Elaine Chik

Speaking to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, lawmaker Elaine Chik Kit-ling said the current penalties may not provide sufficient deterrence.

Chik said existing legislation mainly covers “negligent pedestrians,” while recent incidents appeared to involve “intentional behavior.”

She said social media and live streaming have driven some enthusiasts to take greater risks for views and likes, adding that current penalties may not deter dangerous acts on the road, especially when no jail term is involved.

Chik also expressed disappointment that the government has not kept records of related prosecutions, saying this makes it harder to assess the seriousness of the problem or the effectiveness of existing laws.

While acknowledging the need for public education and safety awareness campaigns, Chik called on the government to review both the law and its data collection mechanisms to better protect bus captains, passengers and other road users.

bus enthusiastsMable ChanElaine Chik Kit-ling

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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