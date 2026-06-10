Transport chief cautious as lawmakers push for Guangdong cars in Lantau driving scheme

Lawmakers have called for the “Driving on Lantau Island” scheme to be extended to Guangdong vehicles to tap cross-border tourism potential, but transport chief Mable Chan has urged caution over the proposal.

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Launched in 2016, the scheme provides a daily quota of 50 private cars to access scenic roads in South Lantau, including Ngong Ping, Tai O, Cheung Sha and Mui Wo, on weekdays.

Speaking at a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said demand for the permits remains high, with applications peaking at more than 84,000 in 2023.

Although applications have since fallen to around 30,000 a year, Chan said about 12,000 quotas made available over the past three years had all been taken up.

Calls to include Guangdong cars

Responding to recent cases of Guangdong vehicles illegally entering restricted roads in South Lantau, Chan said any proposal to include Guangdong vehicles under the scheme would require consultation with local residents and the Islands District Council.

She said vehicles under the Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme have been operating smoothly, adding that testing centers in Guangdong have provided drivers with information on Hong Kong’s road conditions and traffic rules.

Chan said the few cases involving vehicles entering restricted roads had been referred to the relevant authorities for follow-up.

Open-top bus tours on the horizon

Citing South Lantau’s public transport network, Chan encouraged visitors to use existing transport services to explore the area, including 13 franchised bus routes, four ferry routes and Lantau taxis.

She said the government is coordinating with a bus operator to launch a new dedicated open-top bus service by the end of this year.

Discussions are also under way on designing themed bus stops at popular locations as photo-taking landmarks, she added.

Permit extension to encourage overnight stays

Responding to calls for permits to be extended from one day to two or three days to encourage overnight stays and visitor spending, Chan described the idea as “innovative.”

However, she stressed that any increase in quota or extension of validity must strike a balance between tourism development and local residents’ concerns over traffic impact.

Chan said the department will explore extending the validity of permits, potentially including weekends, to make the scheme more attractive.

Limited electric vehicle quota

On concerns over whether South Lantau has enough infrastructure to support more electric vehicles, Chan said the current quota of 10 electric vehicle permits — one-fifth of the total daily quota — has seen good take-up.

She said the upcoming public parking spaces at Yim Tin will provide more than 150 public charging points, and the government will review the scheme’s quota arrangements after the works are completed.