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ENTERTAINMENT

Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue

ENTERTAINMENT
22 mins ago
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Former Japanese adult film star and DJ Mao Hamasaki has shared details of a suspected drugging incident in Tsim Sha Tsui, saying she noticed cloudy residue at the bottom of her drink before losing consciousness and suffering convulsions.

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In a post on social media on Monday (Nov 2), Hamasaki said she had two orange-flavored cocktails before her second DJ set at a Halloween event in Hong Kong.

She noticed cloudy residue at the bottom of the short-drink glasses but assumed it was orange pulp and did not think much of it.

About 40 minutes to an hour later, she began her DJ set. She said her memory became hazy after she started performing and recalled that her eyes felt unusually dry.

While DJing, she later toasted with a customer using the same drink. Shortly afterward, her body became stiff and she could no longer move her arms, legs or body before losing consciousness.

She said she regained consciousness in an ambulance and was told she had suffered convulsions.

Hospital tests found four substances in her urine that returned positive results, she said, adding that doctors had described the situation as dangerous. She was previously admitted to intensive care but is now conscious and in stable condition.

Hamasaki said that she had undergone a medical examination and expected to be discharged from hospital if there were no further concerns.

She also urged people to remain vigilant when attending events overseas or going out at night, advising them to keep their drinks with them and replace them if they have been left unattended, even briefly.

She said she would cooperate with Hong Kong police in their investigation and would not comment further on the incident.

Mao Hamasaki

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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