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NEWS

Morning Recap - November 3, 2026

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui

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A 61-year-old local man was arrested in Central on Monday over the suspected drugging of former Japanese adult film actress and DJ Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui, on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure. He is being detained for investigation.

(Video) Mao Hamasaki's manager revealed as husband after suspected drugging

Former Japanese adult film actress Mao Hamasaki, who moved to Hong Kong after retiring and works as a DJ under the name "DJMao," was suspected of being drugged at a Halloween event on October 31 and rushed to intensive care. It has now emerged that her "manager," seen in a video holding her as she sat in a wheelchair in pain, is in fact her husband — a Hong Kong man she married, which enabled her to obtain a Hong Kong identity card.

Woman dies after suspected hit-and-run in Hung Shui Kiu, driver arrested

A woman in her 50s died after apparently being struck by a private car in Hung Shui Kiu, Yuen Long, on Monday night, and a male driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Queen Mary Hospital: 17 faulty lifts repaired, seven reopened with contractors providing operators

Seventeen of the 24 faulty lifts at the new Queen Mary Hospital clinical building have completed repairs, with seven reopened for staff and public use, the Development Bureau said on Monday.

(Video) Lexus involved in Tuen Mun police chase rammed 7 vehicles day before arrest, dashcam footage shows

The Lexus private car involved in a Tuen Mun police chase had rammed seven vehicles and a carpark gate the day before, according to sources, with dashcam footage of the Kam Tin Road incident circulating online on Monday evening.

Boy, 10, injured after being hit by taxi while crossing road in Lai King

A 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a taxi while crossing a road in Lai King on Monday evening.

Police bust illegal gambling, vice and cigarette operations in Sham Shui Po industrial units, 14 arrested

Police and Customs conducted a joint operation codenamed "BLAZING ZONE" in Sham Shui Po from October 27 to November 2, raiding multiple industrial building units and smashing two suspected illegal gambling dens, a suspected illicit cigarette storage warehouse, a suspected vice establishment and an unlicensed massage parlour.

World/China

Hackers hit Ukraine and Russia's emergency apps, send fake nuclear alerts

Ukraine and Russia said their emergency alert apps had been hacked overnight, sending false warnings to citizens about impending air raids and chemical and nuclear attacks.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Russian bombing kills 24 in village in southeastern Ukraine, emergency services say

Russian forces bombed a school in a village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, killing 24 people, Ukraine's emergency services said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

S Korean president's passport details leaked online, broadcaster reports

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's passport details and those of some of his staff were leaked online in a file posted in June on a paid website, the South Korean broadcaster KBS reported on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe

A hacking attack on European supermarkets spread across the continent on Monday, hitting fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium and forcing stores to throw away food in an incident that echoed a similar attack in France last month.

Republicans, Democrats make midterm closing arguments as Michigan rift roils Senate race

Democrats sought to contain a rift in Michigan's US Senate race after one of their own crossed party lines to endorse the Republican, while President Donald Trump pressed his legal efforts on Monday to intervene in ballot-counting as both parties made their closing arguments a day before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Democratic US Representative Haley Stevens and Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers at church in Detroit. Reuters
Democratic US Representative Haley Stevens and Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers at church in Detroit. Reuters

Trump administration takes California ballot fight to Supreme Court

On the eve of the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block California from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters who federal officials allege are likely non-US citizens.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UK govt confirms settlement shakeup for foreign workers

Britain's Labour government on Monday confirmed plans to make many foreign workers already in the UK wait longer before they can apply to settle permanently.

Britain's Home Department Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at Downing Street/ Reuters
Britain's Home Department Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at Downing Street/ Reuters

Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war

Iran on Monday said "intensive" exchanges were underway with Washington and offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions, as efforts escalated to avert a return to war.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canadian police investigate needles reportedly found in Halloween treats

Police in Canada are investigating after sewing needles were reportedly found in Halloween candy in Ontario and Quebec.

Photo: X
Photo: X

Australians stranded in Cambodia as 'forever' cruise shuts down

Two Australians who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for a life at sea have been left stranded in Cambodia after their residential cruise ship abruptly suspended operations.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500 rises; Apple and Palantir set to report results

The S&P 500 climbed on Monday as oil prices tumbled on optimism about a potential US-Iran peace agreement, while Apple shares declined ahead of the iPhone maker's quarterly report and investors awaited Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales

Apple on Monday reported results that beat Wall Street expectations, driven by early demand for its iPhone 18 Pro lineup and price increases that helped offset the blow of rising memory-chip costs.

Palantir tops third-quarter revenue estimates on strong AI software demand

Palantir Technologies topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday, powered by strong demand for its AI-powered data-analytics software from the US government and commercial clients.

Anthropic's loss shrinks, revenue jumps ahead of blockbuster IPO

Anthropic sharply narrowed its net loss from the previous quarter as revenue surged, an amended regulatory filing showed on Monday, giving investors a fresh look at the AI firm's finances ahead of its highly anticipated IPO.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Capital and capture: what US midterms teach Hong Kong about money in politics

At the recent Fifth Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party, a crucial resolution highlighted the severe institutional risks of corruption stemming from 'capital penetrating the political domain.'

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Opinion

The quiet pleasure of collecting gold and silver coins | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

Gold and silver coin collecting has become increasingly fashionable because it brings together history, design, craftsmanship, and the lasting attraction of precious metals. While a coin is a small object, it can carry the identity of a country, the imagination of a designer, and a story that may remain valuable for generations.

Rogue AI agents in bank accounts spark Wall Street security crackdown | Fongmula | Francis Fong

Handing over online banking credentials to third-party AI agents for automated financial management was touted as the ultimate convenience. Instead, it has triggered a major cybersecurity headache across Wall Street.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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