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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Canadian police investigate needles reportedly found in Halloween treats

WORLD
53 mins ago
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Police in Canada are investigating after sewing needles were reportedly found in Halloween candy in Ontario and Quebec.

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Durham police said in a public safety alert that candy was found in the area of Ritson Road North and Taunton Road, and officers were canvassing the area on Sunday.

Toronto police said they were investigating one report of tampered Halloween candy in the Upper Beaches area but had not confirmed a broader public safety concern.

Barry Horn told Canadian media on Sunday afternoon that he initially found objects inside a KitKat bar and a Tunnock's caramel wafer biscuit while checking his children's candy in the morning. By late evening, he had found three more affected treats, including Cadbury and Snickers products.

Horn said his family visited several streets in the area, including Enderby Road, Norwood Road, Kimberley Avenue, Benlamond Avenue and Osborne Avenue. "My son opened up a KitKat and broke it open and found a needle inside it like a sewing needle," he said.

A second object was found inside a Tunnock's caramel wafer after his daughter noticed a magnet sticking to the treat. Video showed Horn using a magnet to identify another affected treat before opening it on camera and revealing a pin concealed inside the chocolate.

Horn said the sharp objects were hidden within the candy and not visible from outside the packaging. The family went through the candy one piece at a time.

In Quebec, provincial police are investigating two reports of needles and metal pins found in chocolate, in Drummondville and Saint-Marcel. No injuries have been reported.

Halloween candy needles Canadian police

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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