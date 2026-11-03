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NEWS

Queen Mary Hospital: 17 faulty lifts repaired, seven reopened with contractors providing operators

NEWS
6 mins ago
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Seventeen of the 24 faulty lifts at the new Queen Mary Hospital clinical building have completed repairs, with seven reopened for staff and public use, the Development Bureau said on Monday.

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The bureau said the contractor has funded lift operators itself for the newly commissioned lifts to improve communication with passengers.

A reporter visiting the building on Monday evening found 11 lifts in operation, including the four that were working normally, with some staffed by operators sitting on stools to help passengers. Lifts still under repair were sealed off with steel doors or yellow barriers.

The new building has been opening in phases since November last year. Of its 28 lifts, 24 were found to have problems, with incidents of people being trapped and lifts dropping suddenly.

The Development Bureau said it has been pressing the Architectural Services Department and Electrical and Mechanical Services Department to complete repairs, with the remaining lifts expected to be fixed within the fourth quarter.

The bureau said it began an independent investigation in September into the lift works at Clinical Block 1, examining construction, acceptance and supervision, and whether the oversight system for similar projects could be improved. It submitted a report to the Chief Executive, who has asked for further information on repairs and follow-up actions. The bureau is providing that information and will report the findings to the Legislative Council's development panel as soon as possible.

Chief Executive John Lee has said the government will hold accountable the contractor, subcontractors, engineering personnel and professionals involved, as well as any government staff.

Queen Mary Hospital faulty lifts repairs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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