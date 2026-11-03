(Video) Lexus involved in Tuen Mun police chase rammed 7 vehicles day before arrest, dashcam footage shows

The Lexus private car involved in a Tuen Mun police chase had rammed seven vehicles and a carpark gate the day before, according to sources, with dashcam footage of the Kam Tin Road incident circulating online on Monday evening.

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The footage showed the scene on Sunday afternoon around 2pm at a junction under a flyover on Kam Tin Road near Ha Ko Po Tsuen in Pat Heung, where several private cars and taxis were waiting at a red light. A black Lexus suddenly smashed into multiple vehicles and weaved through the traffic, leaving a struck taxi driver stunned and other vehicles driving off in alarm.

Sources said the Lexus damaged two private cars and two taxis in Pat Heung, then hit three more vehicles and damaged a carpark gate at a private carpark on Wu Shan Road in Tuen Mun before fleeing.

In the early hours and morning of Monday, the Lexus was involved in incidents at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port and near Hoi Wong Road in Tuen Mun. Police set up a series of intercepts and eventually stopped the car and arrested the 32-year-old male driver. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

The driver, surnamed Suen, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, obstructing a public officer in the execution of duty, evading questioning by a public officer and entering a restricted area without a permit. He is being detained. The case has been handed to the New Territories South regional crime unit.