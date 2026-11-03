logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Lexus involved in Tuen Mun police chase rammed 7 vehicles day before arrest, dashcam footage shows

NEWS
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Lexus private car involved in a Tuen Mun police chase had rammed seven vehicles and a carpark gate the day before, according to sources, with dashcam footage of the Kam Tin Road incident circulating online on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The footage showed the scene on Sunday afternoon around 2pm at a junction under a flyover on Kam Tin Road near Ha Ko Po Tsuen in Pat Heung, where several private cars and taxis were waiting at a red light. A black Lexus suddenly smashed into multiple vehicles and weaved through the traffic, leaving a struck taxi driver stunned and other vehicles driving off in alarm.

Sources said the Lexus damaged two private cars and two taxis in Pat Heung, then hit three more vehicles and damaged a carpark gate at a private carpark on Wu Shan Road in Tuen Mun before fleeing.

In the early hours and morning of Monday, the Lexus was involved in incidents at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port and near Hoi Wong Road in Tuen Mun. Police set up a series of intercepts and eventually stopped the car and arrested the 32-year-old male driver. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

The driver, surnamed Suen, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, obstructing a public officer in the execution of duty, evading questioning by a public officer and entering a restricted area without a permit. He is being detained. The case has been handed to the New Territories South regional crime unit.

police chase Tuen Mun Lexus

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Convenience store worker arrested over alleged theft of $80,000 in Tuen Mun
NEWS
27-10-2026 03:50 HKT
Man injured in knife attack near Tuen Mun convenience store
NEWS
21-10-2026 03:11 HKT
logo
(Video) Man caught on video dropping cigarette butt and fleeing FEHD officers in Tuen Mun
NEWS
19-10-2026 00:56 HKT
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
07-10-2026 04:16 HKT
Man arrested after allegedly slashing younger brother with craft knife in Tuen Mun village house
NEWS
25-09-2026 04:29 HKT
logo
(Video) BMW flees police in Sham Shui Po, runs red light and nearly hits pedestrians
NEWS
22-09-2026 01:09 HKT
Mainland crew member dies after falling 12 metres into ship cabin crevice in Tuen Mun
NEWS
17-09-2026 04:34 HKT
Animal welfare group reports suspected dog killing and consumption in Tuen Mun
NEWS
16-09-2026 05:31 HKT
3 pedestrians seen walking along Tuen Mun flyover at night, dashcam captures near-miss
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-09-2026 07:16 HKT
logo
(Video) Tuen Mun tutoring centre in row over tutor hitting student with toy axe
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-09-2026 05:09 HKT
Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Swire Properties.
Swire to pursue $15b vision for Taikoo Place
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
13 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.