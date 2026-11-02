(Video) Motorcyclist injured after being dragged 10 meters in Tseung Kwan O; driver arrested

A 55-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after being dragged more than 10 meters by a private car in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday afternoon. Police arrested the 66-year-old car driver on suspicion of dangerous driving.

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Dashcam footage showed the private car slowly colliding with the motorcycle at a roundabout near Metro City Phase 2. The car continued for more than 10 meters before stopping, with the driver apparently unaware the rider was trapped underneath.

Emergency personnel rescued the motorcyclist, who was conscious with facial and chest injuries when taken to the hospital.

Police said initial investigations showed the motorcycle had stopped at a yield point near the junction of Yan King Road and Kai King Road when the car failed to stop and struck it from behind.

The Kowloon East Traffic Accident Investigation Team is handling the case.