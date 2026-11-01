Hong Kong man arrested in Macau over alleged THC vape smuggling

A 35-year-old Hong Kong man has been arrested in Macau for allegedly smuggling, selling, and using e-cigarettes containing illicit drug components.

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The Judiciary Police said the suspect, who reported working as an electrician in Macau, was recently intercepted with six e-cigarettes valued at around 8,000 patacas (HK$7,784). Laboratory tests found tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the cartridge oil, and the man tested positive for drugs in a urine test.

Police later found four more used e-cigarettes at his residence. Investigators suspect the man, who they believe has a long-standing drug habit, recently smuggled the products from Hong Kong to Macau and distributed them to other drug users through personal referrals. At least three transactions have been identified so far.

The Judiciary Police are continuing their investigation to determine the total quantity sold and identify any other individuals involved.

The suspect was taken to the Public Prosecutions Office for questioning on Sunday morning.