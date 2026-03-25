Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections

Surface-to-air missile systems have been deployed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of the midterm elections, as the US Secret Service warns of a "heightened threat environment," US media reported.

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Two Avenger air defence systems have been placed on a floating barge near Trump's Florida residence.

"The US Secret Service is operating in a heightened threat environment, and we continuously adapt our protective operations to incorporate cutting-edge tools, technology, and methods to safeguard our protectees," a Secret Service spokesman said.

Avengers have short-range missiles mounted on Humvees and are designed to intercept incoming strikes and low-flying aircraft. The systems were also seen when Trump played golf at his Bedminster, New Jersey, course in August.

At the Secret Service's request, airspace around Mar-a-Lago is restricted while Trump is visiting. The agency hopes to permanently lock it down "due to adverse threat intelligence," including "terroristic threats," according to federal court records.

The Secret Service warned earlier this year that threats against its protectees are up 40 per cent year-on-year. "Today's threat environment is heightened, real, and dynamic," deputy director Matthew Quinn wrote in a court filing, adding that "the airborne threat vector at Mar-a-Lago is persistent and substantial."

The US conflict with Iran is believed to be a major reason for the heightened threat, though Trump has also faced several assassination attempts in recent years by US citizens. Officials have previously said dozens of aircraft have been intercepted for violating temporary flight restrictions in the West Palm Beach area since the start of Trump's second term.

Earlier this week, Trump announced he was cancelling planned campaign events in Iowa and Kansas ahead of the midterms, and would instead hold telerallies. After backlash, he will now hold both events on Sunday, according to a source with knowledge of his schedule.