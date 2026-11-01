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NEWS

Chris Tang pledges stronger deterrent against bid-rigging with new task force and reforms

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong's combat against bid-rigging will be backed by a stronger deterrent — a new interdepartmental task force and legal amendments, according to Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung.

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His remarks came on a Sunday television program, where he discussed reforms building on the independent committee report into last year's Wang Fuk Court fire. 

Citing the different expertise of law enforcement departments, Tang said the task force would strengthen evidence-gathering and create a "one plus one is greater than two" effect. 

He said the new task force would arm authorities with more tools to tackle bid-rigging, allowing them to review cases at different stages and act even before an offense occurs. 

For example, he explained, task force members could attend owners' corporation meetings and act on red flags. 

With existing information on bid-rigging syndicates, Tang hoped the task force and legal amendments would deter criminals by narrowing their room to operate.

He reiterated authorities' determination and capabilities to track down offenders, even if they retreat into the shadows. 

As for the establishment of the Building Maintenance Support and Services Council (BMSSC), Tang admitted that vetting the prequalified lists for building inspection was no easy task, but said authorities are doing their best to keep "bad elements" off. 

Every crime leaves a trail, he continued, pointing to past company affiliations, roles people held within those companies and conflicts of interest at owners' corporations. 

When asked who would be responsible if a wrongdoer were later found on the list, Tang said authorities would examine whether anyone had been negligent in their duties.

He stressed, however, that he did not want to foster a culture of "doing nothing means no mistakes," saying he believed civil servants would act in accordance with the law. 

He also acknowledged that some offenders could slip through in areas beyond the government's control.

With the first anniversary of the Wang Fuk Court fire approaching, Tang said requests from residents wanting to return to the site for a memorial event would be weighed against factors including safety, convenience, families' wishes and government arrangements.

Chris TangWang Fuk Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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