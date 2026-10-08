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NEWS

Driver arrested at airport over fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 36-year-old non-Chinese man was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday afternoon over a fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road.

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The crash occurred at 9.26pm on Wednesday when a motorcycle travelling towards Tsuen Wan was suspected to have collided head-on with an oncoming truck near Shek Kong Village in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. The 35-year-old male motorcyclist, surnamed Lee, suffered injuries to his forehead and limbs and was taken to Pok Oi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12.04am on Thursday.

Police did not find the truck at the scene and suspected the driver had fled. Following further investigation by the New Territories North traffic special investigation unit, officers arrested the man at the airport on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Sources said the man is of Pakistani origin holding a Hong Kong identity card and was suspected of attempting to flee. The motorcycle was reportedly struck by the truck's side mirror. Lee's fellow riders posted an appeal on social media for dashcam footage.

hit-and-run Tsuen Kam Road arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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