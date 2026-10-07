Knife-wielding man arrested on bus after fleeing Kwun Tong market, traced via SmartView CCTV

Police arrested a 46-year-old man on a bus on Wednesday afternoon after he was seen wandering with a knife at a market in Kai Yip Estate, Kowloon Bay, and fled to another district.

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Police received a report from a resident around 1pm that a man with a knife was walking around the market. Officers from the Kowloon East and West Kowloon emergency units reviewed CCTV footage, including from the SmartView scheme, and found the man had reached Mong Kok and boarded a Route 1A bus heading towards Kowloon East.

Officers from both regions coordinated and stopped the bus on Prince Edward Road East near Choi Hung Estate, boarding it to arrest the suspect. A knife about 32cm long was found in his crossbody bag.

The man, surnamed Law, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and is being detained. The case has been handed to the Sau Mau Ping police district crime investigation team.