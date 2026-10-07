Filipina arrested in Cheung Sha Wan subdivided flat drug bust, $1.42m seized

A 38-year-old Filipina holding a Hong Kong identity card was arrested in Cheung Sha Wan on Tuesday night after police found drugs worth about HK$1.42 million in a subdivided flat used as a packaging workshop.

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West Kowloon regional crime unit officers intercepted the woman outside a subdivided flat and found about 60 grammes of suspected cocaine and 267 grammes of suspected methamphetamine in her handbag.

A search of the flat she rented uncovered about 1.17 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine, 746 grammes of suspected cocaine, 179 grammes of suspected crack cocaine, and packaging tools including an electronic scale and a large number of resealable plastic bags.

She was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and is being detained. Police reminded the public that trafficking in dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment.