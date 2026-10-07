Filipina arrested in Cheung Sha Wan subdivided flat drug bust, $1.42m seized

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Woman arrested after knife threat at MTR Diamond Hill station
05-10-2026 08:28 HKT
Man arrested after allegedly vaping etomidate on bus in Yau Ma Tei
05-10-2026 00:49 HKT
Australian man arrested in Jordan with imitation pistol
01-10-2026 04:08 HKT
22 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
30-09-2026 01:46 HKT
Man arrested after kicking pram and pushing wife to ground in Prince Edward
22-09-2026 04:40 HKT
2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong
18-09-2026 05:57 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT