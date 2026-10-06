16 arrested in Wan Chai anti-vice operation

Sixteen people were arrested in Wan Chai on Tuesday during an anti-vice operation codenamed "DOUBLE HAMMER" and "TIGER TAIL."

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Officers from the Hong Kong Island crime unit, Wan Chai police district and other departments raided multiple upstairs units on Lockhart Road and Wan Chai Road, arresting seven foreign men, three foreign women and six mainland women aged between 19 and 48 on suspicion of breaching conditions of stay.

Sources said the seven foreign men are Thai nationals, while the three foreign women are from Russia, Venezuela and Armenia, all arriving on passports. The six mainland women entered on two-way permits. All are being detained for investigation.