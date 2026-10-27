Morning Recap - October 27, 2026

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Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer

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Police said they received at least 18 reports of online romance scams in the past week, with total losses exceeding HK$13 million. One case involved a middle-aged engineer who lost HK$8.5 million after being lured by a scammer posing as a Taiwanese dancer.

Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To

Hong Kong Customs and the Fire Services Department dismantled an illegal petrol station near residential buildings in the Man Kam To area on Monday, seizing about 1,560 liters of duty-not-paid petrol with a market value of about HK$54,000 and a duty value of about HK$9,500.

Convenience store worker arrested over alleged theft of $80,000 in Tuen Mun

A 20-year-old convenience store employee was arrested on suspicion of theft after his employer reported more than HK$80,000 missing in Tuen Mun on Monday evening.

Customs seizes $600,000 in cannabis at HK airport, mainland man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 56-year-old mainland male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday after seizing about 3 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about HK$600,000.

FEHD catches nearly 60 rats near Tai Loong Street after rodent burrows found

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Monday it has stepped up cleaning and rodent prevention at a refuse collection point and public areas in Kwai Chung after multiple rat burrows were found on a slope at Tai Loong Street Rest Garden, and has deployed a night rodent control team.

Customs busts illicit cigarette den in Mong Kok subdivided flat, man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 46-year-old man and seized about 120,000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$540,000 and a duty value of about HK$400,000 in Mong Kok on Monday.

World/China

Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted of his endorsement from Donald Trump on the eve of Israel's election, suggesting the two leaders could restart their war against Iran if he wins, after Trump said they should "finish the job".

File Photo/Reuters

Famous Bigfoot video finally debunked in new documentary

A new documentary, *Capturing Bigfoot*, has provided proof that the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin footage of a giant, hairy female Sasquatch walking in the woods is a hoax.

Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, without citing evidence, that the Brazilian election, which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won on Sunday, looked like it had been rigged.

File Photo/Reuters

French students vow more protests despite Macron government's concessions

French student leaders vowed to go on protesting despite government concessions on education, keeping pressure on President Emmanuel Macron as the movement spreads to unions and other activists, stokes unrest and deepens the economic damage.

A student union representative speaks to the press in front of Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France. Reuters

Australian murderer loses bid to eat Vegemite in prison

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence in Australia has lost his bid to overturn a ban on prisoners consuming Vegemite, the salty yeast-based spread that has become a national symbol.

Photo: Reuters

UK tells public to keep three days' emergency supplies at home

The British government advised the public on Friday to keep three days of emergency supplies at home, a message it said had been hammered home by this week's PHP software glitch, as well as a record-setting summer of heat, drought and wildfires.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Equities end higher as Anthropic's IPO filing buoys AI stocks

US stocks closed higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq coming off consecutive weekly declines, as Anthropic's IPO filing helped boost sentiment in AI-related stocks in a week filled with a host of market catalysts.

Microsoft offers buyouts to around 60,000 employees to contain costs

Microsoft said on Monday it is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, or more than a quarter of its global workforce, as the technology giant looks to contain costs and help fund its massive AI investments.

Photo: Reuters

Anthropic's potential mega IPO joins ranks of world's biggest listings

Anthropic took the wraps off its US initial public offering filing on Monday, bringing the Claude maker a step closer to a landmark debut that is set to test investor appetite for the rapidly growing AI industry.

Editorial

Rethinking the playbook: summit must cement Hong Kong's tech-driven financial future

As global markets navigate severe geopolitical fragmentation, shifting monetary cycles, and rapid technological disruption, the traditional rules of global capital allocation are rapidly becoming obsolete.

Opinion

Bringing the pieces together | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

When intelligence becomes widely available, where does human value come from?

The quiet fashion of screenless health bands | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There was a time when wearing a watch meant wanting to know the time. Then came smartwatches, which placed messages, calls, maps, music, and endless notifications on the wrist. Now another kind of wearable is becoming fashionable: the screenless health band.