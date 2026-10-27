logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - October 27, 2026

NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said they received at least 18 reports of online romance scams in the past week, with total losses exceeding HK$13 million. One case involved a middle-aged engineer who lost HK$8.5 million after being lured by a scammer posing as a Taiwanese dancer.

Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To

Hong Kong Customs and the Fire Services Department dismantled an illegal petrol station near residential buildings in the Man Kam To area on Monday, seizing about 1,560 liters of duty-not-paid petrol with a market value of about HK$54,000 and a duty value of about HK$9,500.

Convenience store worker arrested over alleged theft of $80,000 in Tuen Mun

A 20-year-old convenience store employee was arrested on suspicion of theft after his employer reported more than HK$80,000 missing in Tuen Mun on Monday evening.

Customs seizes $600,000 in cannabis at HK airport, mainland man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 56-year-old mainland male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday after seizing about 3 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about HK$600,000.

FEHD catches nearly 60 rats near Tai Loong Street after rodent burrows found

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Monday it has stepped up cleaning and rodent prevention at a refuse collection point and public areas in Kwai Chung after multiple rat burrows were found on a slope at Tai Loong Street Rest Garden, and has deployed a night rodent control team.

Customs busts illicit cigarette den in Mong Kok subdivided flat, man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 46-year-old man and seized about 120,000 suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$540,000 and a duty value of about HK$400,000 in Mong Kok on Monday.

World/China

Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted of his endorsement from Donald Trump on the eve of Israel's election, suggesting the two leaders could restart their war against Iran if he wins, after Trump said they should "finish the job".

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Famous Bigfoot video finally debunked in new documentary

A new documentary, *Capturing Bigfoot*, has provided proof that the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin footage of a giant, hairy female Sasquatch walking in the woods is a hoax.

Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, without citing evidence, that the Brazilian election, which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won on Sunday, looked like it had been rigged.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

French students vow more protests despite Macron government's concessions

French student leaders vowed to go on protesting despite government concessions on education, keeping pressure on President Emmanuel Macron as the movement spreads to unions and other activists, stokes unrest and deepens the economic damage.

A student union representative speaks to the press in front of Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France. Reuters
A student union representative speaks to the press in front of Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France. Reuters

Australian murderer loses bid to eat Vegemite in prison

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence in Australia has lost his bid to overturn a ban on prisoners consuming Vegemite, the salty yeast-based spread that has become a national symbol.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UK tells public to keep three days' emergency supplies at home

The British government advised the public on Friday to keep three days of emergency supplies at home, a message it said had been hammered home by this week's PHP software glitch, as well as a record-setting summer of heat, drought and wildfires.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Market

Equities end higher as Anthropic's IPO filing buoys AI stocks

US stocks closed higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq coming off consecutive weekly declines, as Anthropic's IPO filing helped boost sentiment in AI-related stocks in a week filled with a host of market catalysts.

Microsoft offers buyouts to around 60,000 employees to contain costs

Microsoft said on Monday it is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, or more than a quarter of its global workforce, as the technology giant looks to contain costs and help fund its massive AI investments.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Anthropic's potential mega IPO joins ranks of world's biggest listings

Anthropic took the wraps off its US initial public offering filing on Monday, bringing the Claude maker a step closer to a landmark debut that is set to test investor appetite for the rapidly growing AI industry.

Editorial

Rethinking the playbook: summit must cement Hong Kong's tech-driven financial future

As global markets navigate severe geopolitical fragmentation, shifting monetary cycles, and rapid technological disruption, the traditional rules of global capital allocation are rapidly becoming obsolete.

Opinion

Bringing the pieces together | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

When intelligence becomes widely available, where does human value come from?

The quiet fashion of screenless health bands | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There was a time when wearing a watch meant wanting to know the time. Then came smartwatches, which placed messages, calls, maps, music, and endless notifications on the wrist. Now another kind of wearable is becoming fashionable: the screenless health band.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - July 30, 2026
NEWS
30-07-2026 06:44 HKT
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
09-07-2026 06:35 HKT
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To
NEWS
1 hour ago
Convenience store worker arrested over alleged theft of $80,000 in Tuen Mun
NEWS
3 hours ago
Customs seizes $600,000 in cannabis at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
3 hours ago
FEHD catches nearly 60 rats near Tai Loong Street after rodent burrows found
NEWS
3 hours ago
Customs busts illicit cigarette den in Mong Kok subdivided flat, man arrested
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
13 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
15 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.