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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'

WORLD
27 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, without citing evidence, that the Brazilian election, which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won on Sunday, looked like it had been rigged.

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"I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election," he said. "Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me."

Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)
Flavio Bolsonaro / Reuters
Flavio Bolsonaro / Reuters

Defeated right-wing Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to concede defeat.

His father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a close ally of Trump's while in office.

A wave of recent right-wing election victories in other Latin American countries has been heralded by Trump's administration.

Reuters

presidential voteTrumpBrazil

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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