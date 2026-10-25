Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, without citing evidence, that the Brazilian election, which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won on Sunday, looked like it had been rigged.

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"I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election," he said. "Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me."

Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)

Flavio Bolsonaro / Reuters

Defeated right-wing Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to concede defeat.

His father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a close ally of Trump's while in office.

A wave of recent right-wing election victories in other Latin American countries has been heralded by Trump's administration.

Reuters