Famous Bigfoot video finally debunked in new documentary

A new documentary, *Capturing Bigfoot*, has provided proof that the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin footage of a giant, hairy female Sasquatch walking in the woods is a hoax.

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The film, now available to rent on Prime Video and directed by Marq Evans, relies on interview testimony from Roger Patterson's son, Clint, and surviving members of his father's expedition. It reveals that most of them kept the hoax a secret to keep collecting checks from licensing deals, broadcast usages and convention appearances.

Newfound footage from a relative of one of the party members breaks the case open. In the long-lost clip, filmed around the same time as the original video, a figure in the same Bigfoot suit appears to wait for the cameraman to begin filming before rehearsing the famous walk in the woods. Evans also interviews Bob Heironimus, one of the explorers, who claims he was the man in the suit. New footage of Heironimus walking and swinging his arms appears identical to how Bigfoot walks in the video. He also explains he was asked to turn and look at the camera before continuing.

Evans shows the new video to an anthropologist, famous Bigfoot skeptics, former Hollywood special-effects and makeup artists who worked on *Planet of the Apes*, and longtime believers. Heironimus tells Evans that revealing the truth after all these years is "one of the best things that's ever happened since I wore that suit."

The documentary also explores how the legend of Bigfoot became more of a religion for believers, giving them purpose and proof that there were unexplainable mysteries in the world. After nearly 60 years of searching and analyzing, the film concludes that the page can be closed on Bigfoot.