Bringing the pieces together | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

Read More
Long live the kings (part I) | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
23-10-2026 03:17 HKT
The rise of Meta Muse and Alexandr Wang | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
22-10-2026 04:29 HKT
When intelligence becomes widely available, where does human value come from?
That is the central question of my new book, Human Reinvented: A Mental Model to Stay Relevant When Intelligence Is Abundant, published this week. It brings together the framework I have been developing for the past three years and sharing in this column.
Working well with AI requires a view of the whole engagement: what the machine brings, what the person contributes, and how they work together.
The book distinguishes Synthetic Competence, impressive output without human ownership, from Augmented Agency, where AI expands what a person can understand and do while the judgment remains theirs. It moves from diagnosis to system: first what goes wrong, then the components that build Augmented Agency.
Four connected components shape that difference, and Learning keeps them current. Understanding covers AI’s nature, potential, limits and risks. Interaction means specifying the work, directing the machine, evaluating its output and iterating deliberately. The Base comprises critical thinking, creativity and communication. Attitude determines whether a finished answer becomes a stopping point or an opportunity to look further.
These parts depend on one another. A person might know how to prompt effectively yet lack the judgment to assess what returns. Another might have deep expertise but struggle to bring it into the exchange. Clear instructions cannot rescue an outdated standard. Careful checking cannot compensate for choosing the wrong objective, and greater efficiency offers little lasting advantage if it produces more work whose value is declining. A structural view helps identify where the combination needs strengthening.
The aim is to become capable of work previously beyond reach while remaining able to answer for it.
Human Reinvented is now available through online bookstores. A free digital copy is also available at heyaifoundation.org by signing up with an email address.
Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!