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NEWS

FEHD catches nearly 60 rats near Tai Loong Street after rodent burrows found

NEWS
37 mins ago
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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Monday it has stepped up cleaning and rodent prevention at a refuse collection point and public areas in Kwai Chung after multiple rat burrows were found on a slope at Tai Loong Street Rest Garden, and has deployed a night rodent control team.

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The department said it has caught nearly 60 live rats at the refuse collection point and surrounding public areas over the past two months and will continue adjusting its deployment based on conditions.

FEHD staff joined Legislative Council members and Kwai Tsing district councillors on Monday morning to inspect the refuse collection point and nearby public areas.

The department said it has strengthened work in four areas: cleaning, facilities, rodent control and patrols. It has increased the frequency of cleaning and rubbish collection at the refuse collection point to reduce food sources, and checked, repaired and enhanced rodent-proof facilities. It has also deployed a night rodent control team to set traps and bait at rat activity spots and stepped up inspections of nearby restaurants and shops.

On the management of the rest garden and slope, the FEHD said the venue is managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which is responsible for daily environmental hygiene, rodent prevention and monitoring, while slope maintenance is handled by the relevant departments under established arrangements.

The FEHD said it has provided professional advice to the LCSD on the slope rodent problem and will continue inspections and follow-up, urging the venue's managing department to take appropriate measures. It stressed that cross-departmental cooperation can enhance rodent prevention but does not replace each department's daily management responsibilities.

The department noted that rat activity is not limited by venue boundaries and that rodent control cannot rely solely on government inspections and operations, calling on venue managers, shops, property management companies and the public to tackle the problem at source.

rodent problem FEHD Tai Loong Street Rest Garden

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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