Convenience store worker arrested over alleged theft of $80,000 in Tuen Mun

A 20-year-old convenience store employee was arrested on suspicion of theft after his employer reported more than HK$80,000 missing in Tuen Mun on Monday evening.

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Police received a report from the person in charge of a 7-Eleven store at 43 Lung Mun Road at 6.57pm, suspecting a male employee had stolen over HK$80,000 from the shop.

The employer checked the store's cash balance around 10am and found about HK$81,000 missing. A review of transaction records showed several payments suspected of being privately transferred to top up Octopus, Alipay and WeChat Pay accounts.

The employer suspected the 20-year-old man, surnamed Lam, and called police. Officers arrested him on suspicion of theft and took him to Castle Peak Police Station. The Tuen Mun police district crime investigation team is following up, and the whereabouts of the money and how the offence was carried out are still under investigation.