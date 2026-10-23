logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Microsoft offers buyouts to around 60,000 employees to contain costs

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Microsoft MSFT.O said on Monday it is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, or more than a quarter of its global workforce, as the technology giant looks to contain costs and help fund its massive AI investments.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Staffers across the Windows maker would be eligible for the offers, including those working in AI experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox and Windows + Devices, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, requesting anonymity as the matter was private. Units such as marketing, commercial business and security will be excluded, the source added.

"This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support. It also gives participating organizations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs," Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said in a staff memo.

Like other tech giants, Microsoft is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI data centers and chips, drawing scrutiny from investors over whether the returns will justify the staggering cost. The company, slated to report first-quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, has forecast US$175 billion in capital expenditures for the 2026 calendar year.

Microsoft had 223,000 full-time employees globally as of June 30, 2026, according to its annual filing.

Shares of Microsoft, which had risen about 10% this year, were up about 1% on Monday. The development was first reported by Business Insider.

The company earlier this year offered voluntary buyouts to about 7% of its US ​workforce, or about 9,000 employees.

In July, Microsoft announced it would cut 4,800 jobs, or ​about 2.1% of its global workforce, overhauling its Xbox gaming business and divesting up to five studios as it looks to ‌boost returns after years of heavy investment in the division.

"This offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below," Microsoft said on Monday.

The company said it was a time-limited, voluntary program and built on insights gained from a previous voluntary retirement program. The eligible employees will receive details within the next few hours, it added.

Microsoftbuyouts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft develops AI tool that can diagnose 'sequentially' like a doctor
WORLD
23-10-2026 12:41 HKT
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS
Chinese-linked hackers compromise ConnectWise, target hundreds in global attack, Microsoft says
FINANCE
22-10-2026 10:47 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft plans huge deployment of its own AI chips, with an eye on saving costs
INNOVATION
12-10-2026 21:15 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Microsoft is pictured on its office building in Beijing, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo · Reuters
Microsoft revamps Copilot with code generation, agentic AI tools
INNOVATION
25-09-2026 21:25 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft plans US$10 billion-plus Gulf investment with focus on resilience
FINANCE
24-09-2026 10:22 HKT
OpenAI and The New York Times logos are seen in this illustration taken December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
NYT alleges Microsoft, OpenAI knew using news content was theft
WORLD
18-09-2026 12:13 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft publishes AI code of conduct
WORLD
15-09-2026 11:12 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft plans 38 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2032, Bloomberg reports
INNOVATION
11-09-2026 10:45 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft reveals Azure cloud sales in financial reporting shift
FINANCE
03-09-2026 10:52 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
INNOVATION
26-08-2026 16:38 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
12 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
14 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.