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WORLD

Australian murderer loses bid to eat Vegemite in prison

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence in Australia has lost his bid to overturn a ban on prisoners consuming Vegemite, the salty yeast-based spread that has become a national symbol.

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Andre McKechnie argued that the ban, in place since 2006, denied him the right to "enjoy his culture as an Australian."

Authorities in Victoria say inmates may use the strong-smelling paste to disguise contraband substances or to brew alcohol behind bars.

On Monday, a Supreme Court judge rejected McKechnie's appeal, saying the prisoner's "cultural rights are limited primarily by the fact he has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment."

In his lawsuit against Victoria's Department of Justice and Corrections, McKechnie, 54, said the ban breached laws requiring prisons to provide food that allowed inmates to maintain their health and well-being, but the judge said that had not been proven.

McKechnie was handed a life sentence for stabbing a property developer to death in Queensland in the 1990s. He served part of his sentence in Queensland before being transferred to Victoria.

During the hearing, the court heard evidence from Corrections Victoria that the smell of Vegemite can distract sniffer dogs trying to detect drugs being brought into prison. The product is also banned in jails in Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania.

Vegemite, a much-loved breakfast spread for some, was invented in Melbourne more than a century ago as an alternative to British spread Marmite. It sparked an international dispute in April last year when a Canadian cafe owner was told to remove jars of the condiment as it did not comply with local health regulations. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intervened, saying it was "rather odd" that Canada allowed the sale of Marmite, and the cafe owner was later allowed to continue selling it.

Vegemite Australian prison court ruling

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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