logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs and the Fire Services Department dismantled an illegal petrol station near residential buildings in the Man Kam To area on Monday, seizing about 1,560 liters of duty-not-paid petrol with a market value of about HK$54,000 and a duty value of about HK$9,500.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the operation on Monday morning, officers found a fenced metal shed on Man Kam To Road emitting a strong petrol smell. Suspecting an illegal petrol station, they searched it and found a cross-border private car transferring fuel. The male driver tried to flee but was quickly subdued and arrested. The 33-year-old Chinese national, a non-local who claimed to be a car dealership employee, was taken into custody.

+1

Customs said the illegal station lacked compliant fire safety equipment and posed a major safety hazard, especially as it was near homes. The car, petrol and equipment were seized for further investigation. Customs will investigate the source of the petrol and handle and confiscate the items under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

Customs stressed it would maintain close cooperation with the Fire Services Department to target black spots and combat illegal fuel activities, warning the public not to patronize illegal petrol stations. The two departments urged the public to report suspected illegal fuel activities through Customs' 24-hour hotline 182 8080, the Fire Services Department's 24-hour hotline 5577 9666, or the "Oil Strike" reporting platform on the Fire Services Department's website.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, selling or buying duty-not-paid fuel carries a maximum penalty of HK$1 million and two years' imprisonment, and vehicles involved may be confiscated. Under the Fire Safety (Fire Hazards) Regulations, possessing or controlling controlled substances for business purposes to transfer into vehicle fuel tanks is an offence. Under the Dangerous Goods Ordinance, manufacturing, storing, transporting or using dangerous goods without a licence or exemption carries a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months' jail on first conviction, and HK$200,000 and one year's jail on subsequent convictions.

illegal petrol station Customs Man Kam To

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Customs seizes $600,000 in cannabis at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
3 hours ago
Customs busts illicit cigarette den in Mong Kok subdivided flat, man arrested
NEWS
4 hours ago
Customs seizes HK$1.3m cocaine at HK airport, mainland man arrested
NEWS
26-10-2026 03:55 HKT
Customs seizes $1.7m in cannabis at HK airport, 2 mainland men arrested
NEWS
23-10-2026 01:11 HKT
Customs seizes $18m of suspected smuggled pharmaceuticals at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port
NEWS
14-10-2026 04:21 HKT
Malaysian woman arrested at HK airport with $5.4m of ketamine hidden in coffee powder
NEWS
12-10-2026 03:56 HKT
Customs seizes $2.55m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested
NEWS
09-10-2026 03:46 HKT
Customs chief inspects new Huanggang port ahead of opening
NEWS
07-10-2026 00:53 HKT
Customs arrests man in Ngau Chi Wan over phone-order illicit cigarette sales, seizes 30,000 cigarettes
NEWS
23-09-2026 05:36 HKT
Customs seizes $160,000 worth of suspected infringing jewellery at HK jewellery fair
NEWS
21-09-2026 04:21 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
13 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
15 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.