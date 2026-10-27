Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To

Hong Kong Customs and the Fire Services Department dismantled an illegal petrol station near residential buildings in the Man Kam To area on Monday, seizing about 1,560 liters of duty-not-paid petrol with a market value of about HK$54,000 and a duty value of about HK$9,500.

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During the operation on Monday morning, officers found a fenced metal shed on Man Kam To Road emitting a strong petrol smell. Suspecting an illegal petrol station, they searched it and found a cross-border private car transferring fuel. The male driver tried to flee but was quickly subdued and arrested. The 33-year-old Chinese national, a non-local who claimed to be a car dealership employee, was taken into custody.

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Customs said the illegal station lacked compliant fire safety equipment and posed a major safety hazard, especially as it was near homes. The car, petrol and equipment were seized for further investigation. Customs will investigate the source of the petrol and handle and confiscate the items under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

Customs stressed it would maintain close cooperation with the Fire Services Department to target black spots and combat illegal fuel activities, warning the public not to patronize illegal petrol stations. The two departments urged the public to report suspected illegal fuel activities through Customs' 24-hour hotline 182 8080, the Fire Services Department's 24-hour hotline 5577 9666, or the "Oil Strike" reporting platform on the Fire Services Department's website.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, selling or buying duty-not-paid fuel carries a maximum penalty of HK$1 million and two years' imprisonment, and vehicles involved may be confiscated. Under the Fire Safety (Fire Hazards) Regulations, possessing or controlling controlled substances for business purposes to transfer into vehicle fuel tanks is an offence. Under the Dangerous Goods Ordinance, manufacturing, storing, transporting or using dangerous goods without a licence or exemption carries a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months' jail on first conviction, and HK$200,000 and one year's jail on subsequent convictions.