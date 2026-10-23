Rethinking the playbook: summit must cement Hong Kong’s tech-driven financial future

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Beyond the boardroom: showcasing Hong Kong’s unique charm to the world
21-10-2026 05:30 HKT
As global markets navigate severe geopolitical fragmentation, shifting monetary cycles, and rapid technological disruption, the traditional rules of global capital allocation are rapidly becoming obsolete.
Against this increasingly volatile macroeconomic backdrop, Hong Kong will host the prestigious Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit next month. Drawing hundreds of top executives from global banks, asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds representing tens of trillions of dollars in assets under management, the summit convenes under the highly appropriate theme, “Rethinking the Playbook.” As Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue Wai-man aptly emphasized, this gathering will allow global decision-makers to see firsthand how the city is fundamentally transforming its economy through innovation and technology. This summit represents a vital diplomatic and economic opportunity to definitively rewrite the city’s global narrative for a new era.
For decades, Hong Kong’s prosperity relied heavily on conventional economic pillars: real estate, logistics, and traditional equities trading. However, the new global playbook requires a far more resilient, diversified foundation. The city is now actively pivoting toward a robust “Finance+” model, where deep, internationally regulated capital markets directly empower technological breakthroughs and the real economy. The underlying statistics firmly validate the momentum of this aggressive transition.
Through the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, the government has successfully onboarded 142 high-value companies spanning artificial intelligence, life and health sciences, new energy, and advanced manufacturing. These strategic partnerships are projected to inject an impressive HK$84 billion into the local economy and create approximately 27,000 future-ready jobs, decisively proving that the city’s tech ecosystem is rapidly gaining the critical mass needed to compete globally.
Crucially, this economic transformation is not merely theoretical; it is anchored by massive spatial and institutional re-engineering. When global banking chief executives arrive, they will witness the ongoing development of the Northern Metropolis and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone. These structural mega-projects are physically bridging the critical gap between upstream academic research and downstream commercialization.
By integrating Hong Kong’s formidable fundraising capabilities – particularly its dominance as Asia’s premier green finance hub, which issues over a third of the region’s internationally aligned green bonds – with the Greater Bay Area’s unparalleled manufacturing supply chains, the city is creating a closed-loop innovation powerhouse. Global investors at the summit must recognize that Hong Kong is no longer just a passive conduit for capital, but an active, world-class incubator for next-generation digital and environmental technologies.
In an era heavily dominated by polarized geopolitical narratives and Western de-risking strategies, physical presence remains the ultimate antidote to skepticism. Bringing the world’s most influential financial leaders to the territory allows them to experience Hong Kong’s unwavering institutional reliability, common law transparency, and vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle directly.
The summit provides an invaluable platform to prove that the city’s strategic economic pivot is fully operational. By rethinking its own playbook, Hong Kong is demonstrating to the world exactly how a traditional financial center can reinvent itself to secure sustainable, tech-driven prosperity in a fundamentally reordered global economy.