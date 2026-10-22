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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong rate hits 3.9pc with 155,000 out of work  in July-Sep

NEWS
48 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong's unemployment rate edged up by 0.1 percentage point to 3.9 percent during the three months from July to September, leaving approximately 155,000 people out of work across the city.

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The figure came in labor force statistics published Thursday by the Census and Statistics Department. 

During the three months, total employment recorded growth of about 3,000 to 3.655 million, and the labor force of about 4,100 to 3.81 million. 

Despite the job gains, the total number of unemployed individuals rose by around 1,100 to 155,000 compared with the preceding three-month rolling period. Underemployment also deteriorated, climbing by 2,900 people to reach 75,000.

Labor movements showed distinct variations across individual industries. The rise in unemployment was particularly noticeable in social work activities as well as warehousing and transportation support services.

Meanwhile, the increase in the underemployment rate was largely concentrated in consumer-facing sectors, notably food and beverage services and retail businesses.

Reviewing the data, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han noted that the overall workforce and total employment figures were likely to see further growth as recent university graduates and school leavers continue to enter the job market.

He added that steady economic expansion, improving corporate sentiment, and the continuous recovery in visitor arrivals should help bolster employment levels moving forward, providing key support to tourism- and consumption-oriented trades.

Looking ahead, Sun emphasized that the authorities will remain vigilant regarding how external economic uncertainties might influence corporate hiring appetites while maintaining dedicated employment support services for job seekers across the territory.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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