HK to leverage unique strengths for GBA global Influence, says John Lee

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Thursday that Hong Kong will complement the strengths of different cities in the Greater Bay Area(GBA) and build the area into a world-class bay area and city cluster with global influence.

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​Speaking at the 4th Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development, Lee said Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique advantages of being backed by mainland China and connected to the world under the "one country, two systems" policy.

Hong Kong will actively promote major cooperation platforms including Qianhai, Nansha and Hetao, focusing on areas including innovation and technology, modern service industry and high-end professional services to improve the overall competitiveness of the region, he said.

As an important engine in GBA’s development, the government is accelerating the development of the Northern Metropolis into a platform for promoting innovation and technology, attracting high-end talent, and facilitating industrial synergy, to support cultivating new productive forces and expanding regional cooperation, Lee said.

He further noted that Hong Kong successfully hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting, where finance officials from member economies engaged in in-depth exchanges on regional financial and economic cooperation.

​Together with the APEC Economic Leaders' Week to be held in Shenzhen and other meetings in other cities within the region, this fully demonstrates the nation's high regard for the GBA and highlights its crucial role in China's opening-up strategy, he said.

As one of the central cities of the GBA, Hong Kong will continue to act as a "super-connector" and "super-value-adder," leveraging its international business environment and world-class professional services to collaborate with other GBA cities, promoting higher-level integration of regional and international markets and creating greater opportunities for businesses, investors, and talent, Lee added.