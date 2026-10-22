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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park hosts inaugural harborfront Halloween party

NEWS
47 mins ago
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The “Kai Tak Sports Park Halloween Party” brings vibrant festivities to the harborfront for the first time, featuring “Terror-ific Kai Tak” starring world-champion cosplayers, a marketplace with celebrity brands, and live Cantopop beats.

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Titled "Terror-ific Kai Tak," the festival takes place across the park's Dining Cove and Kai Tak Mall on October 17, 24, 25, 30, and 31. 

The program officially opened on October 17 with a costumed flash mob, kicking off a multidimensional lineup that blends pop culture, family- and pet-friendly activities, and dynamic nighttime entertainment.

Visitors can watch the iconic façade of Kai Tak Stadium come alive with a dynamic “Halloween Pumpkin” light show, featuring playful pumpkins and spooky elements, while a giant “Halloween Moon” installation has also been set up at Kai Tak Sports Avenue.

Meanwhile, World Cosplay Summit (WCS) 2026 world champions AR★Lu and Ronnie Kui will make a special appearance on October 25, teaming up with legendary comic artist Wai On for a public housing-themed haunted attraction.

Musical programming along the waterfront will be headlined by local rapper Dan James on October 24 and 31, anchoring an itinerary that incorporates outdoor busking, DJ sets, and competitive street dance showcases.

Adding star power to the Halloween Marketplace, three celebrity brands make their grand debut at Kai Tak Sports Park. Film and TV star Ron Ng launches his pet food brand “Joy Pet Pet”, while actress Eliza Sam unveils her latest bakery brand “Sweet Talk”. Joining them is actor Wong Cho-lam's “Cholam's Choice”, showcasing a curated selection of Hong Kong culinary treats. 

During the family and pet catwalk show, families and pets will strut the runway in costume, complemented by the “Terror-ific Cuteness” retro cha chaan teng photo zone.

Additionally, locals and tourists can enjoy exclusive rewards and perks featuring a treasure hunt, trick-or-treat candy giveaways, and limited-time merchant discounts.

Halloween

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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