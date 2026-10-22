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NEWS

HK swimming relay squad takes bronze in mixed S14 freestyle at Asian Para Games

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Chan Yui-lam
Chan Yui-lam

Hong Kong para-swimmers captured a bronze medal in the mixed S14 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Asian Para Games, adding to the city's podium tally in the pool following a closely contested four-way final.

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Lau Chiu-yee
Lau Chiu-yee

The quartet of Chan Yui-lam, Lau Chiu-yee, Cheung Tsun-lok, and Wong Hon-yin clocked a combined time of 3 minutes and 53.77 seconds to finish third overall.

Hong Kong entered the final facing competition from three other regional sides, including Thailand, host nation Japan, and South Korea.

Setting an assertive tempo over the opening legs, the Hong Kong squad established themselves near the front of the pack, holding second place behind early pacesetter Thailand through the initial stages of the race.

Japan launched a powerful surge over the closing legs of the relay, overtaking both Hong Kong and Thailand to touch the wall first and claim the gold medal.

Despite the late change in the running order, the Hong Kong swimmers maintained their rhythm over the remaining distance to stop the clock at 3 minutes and 53.77 seconds, securing the bronze medal ahead of fourth-placed South Korea.

The relay squad will be rewarded for their third-place finish through local athlete support initiatives. Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, Hong Kong, China athletes who claim bronze medals in team events at the Asian Para Games are eligible to receive HK$125,000, providing financial recognition for the four swimmers' collective accomplishment on the regional stage.

Asian Para Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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