logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong shuttler Chu Man-kai takes bronze in men's singles SH6 at Asian Para Games

NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee
China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee

Hong Kong para-badminton standout Chu Man-kai earned a bronze medal in the men's singles SH6 tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Thursday after falling to his Chinese national team opponent in the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Because the competition does not feature a bronze medal playoff, both losing semifinalists automatically share the third step of the podium, securing another regional accolade for the Hong Kong delegation.

Chu advanced through the early rounds to reach the final four, setting up a competitive matchup against national team shuttler Lin Naili. 

Chu faced fierce pressure from the opening serve and dropped the first game 21-8 as Lin took control of the tempo.

The Hong Kong player mounted a spirited fightback in the second game, engaging in tighter rallies and narrowing the gap before narrowly losing 21-19, ending the match with a 2-0 defeat in games.

Following his podium finish, Chu will be granted monetary recognition through local sports reward programs. The Hong Kong, China athlete will receive HK$62,500 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme for his bronze medal achievement in the Para Badminton Men's Singles SH6 event.

Asian Para Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chan Yui-lam
HK swimming relay squad takes bronze in mixed S14 freestyle at Asian Para Games
NEWS
24 mins ago
Chan Yui-lam
Hong Kong swimmer Chan Yui-lam powers to gold in Asian Para Games butterfly final
NEWS
2 hours ago
China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee
Hong Kong pair clinches silver in Asian Para Games table tennis mixed doubles
SPORTS UPDATES
3 hours ago
Gold medalist Mona Agarwal (C) of India, silver medalist Avani Lekhara (L) of India, and bronze medalist Lee Yunri of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for para shooting R2 Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Wrong anthems played at Asian Para Games after mishap-marred Asian Games
WORLD
6 hours ago
China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee
Fencer Alison Yu opens Hong Kong's tally with bronze in Women's Foil at Asian Para Games 
NEWS
19-10-2026 19:23 HKT
Teacher-student duo named HK flag bearers for Asian Para Games
NEWS
15-10-2026 16:23 HKT
Rosanna Law flags off 79 HK para athletes for Asian Para Games
NEWS
17-09-2026 19:01 HKT
From left: Alison Yu, Wong Ting-ting and Cheung Yuen aim for glory at the Asian Para Games.
Asian Games 2026 | Grants open full-time path for para-stars to shine
SPORTS UPDATES
04-09-2026 06:02 HKT
CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Ms Quince Chong (front row, fifth from left) and Chief Operating Officer Mr Eric Cheung (front row, sixth from right) accompany Legislative Council Panel on Environmental Affairs Chairman Ms Judy Chan (front row, sixth from left) and other legislators on their visit to Black Point 3 Power Station, and pose for a group photo in front of CLP Power’s pure electric double-decker bus.
Lawmakers inspect Black Point Power Station to review decarbonization efforts and hydrogen trials
NEWS
3 mins ago
Night Recap - October 22, 2026
NEWS
6 mins ago
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
6 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.