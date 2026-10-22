Hong Kong shuttler Chu Man-kai takes bronze in men's singles SH6 at Asian Para Games

Hong Kong para-badminton standout Chu Man-kai earned a bronze medal in the men's singles SH6 tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Thursday after falling to his Chinese national team opponent in the semifinals.

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Because the competition does not feature a bronze medal playoff, both losing semifinalists automatically share the third step of the podium, securing another regional accolade for the Hong Kong delegation.

Chu advanced through the early rounds to reach the final four, setting up a competitive matchup against national team shuttler Lin Naili.

Chu faced fierce pressure from the opening serve and dropped the first game 21-8 as Lin took control of the tempo.

The Hong Kong player mounted a spirited fightback in the second game, engaging in tighter rallies and narrowing the gap before narrowly losing 21-19, ending the match with a 2-0 defeat in games.

Following his podium finish, Chu will be granted monetary recognition through local sports reward programs. The Hong Kong, China athlete will receive HK$62,500 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme for his bronze medal achievement in the Para Badminton Men's Singles SH6 event.