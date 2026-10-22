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NEWS

Night Recap - October 22, 2026

NEWS
5 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Independent committee submits Wang Fuk Court fire report

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The Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po submitted its report to the Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday, with sources revealing that four government bodies are named for dereliction of duty.

Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 

The Hong Kong Police Force will hold a funeral with full police honors on Friday for police constable Chu Chun-kwok, whose remains will be laid to rest at Gallant Garden.

Hong Kong showcases culture and hospitality at APEC finance meeting

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting has concluded successfully in Hong Kong, drawing around 500 international delegates and guests to the city.

HK Express cancels 10 Taiwan flights as Super Typhoon Champi nears

HK Express said six of its flights between Hong Kong and Taipei will be canceled, while four other flights between Hong Kong and Taichung or Kaohsiung will be postponed to Saturday as Super Typhoon Champi approaches Taiwan.

Alex Kwong funnels watch payments through Abby Choi's account, murder trial hears

Luxury watch trades by the ex-husband of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung ran through her account, a watch shop employee testified Thursday, describing him as a friendly client. 

Business Today

CK Asset to release Montage sales brochure within 24 hours

CK Asset (1113) plans to release the sales brochure for its Montage residential project in Yuen Long within 24 hours, with plans to roll out its houses initially via tender. 

Hong Kong CPI rises 1.9pc in September

Hong Kong’s consumer price index rose by 1.9 percent in September from a year ago, compared to 1.7 percent in August, higher than the market expectation of 1.8 percent, government data showed on Thursday.

SFC commences MMT proceedings against Taste•Gourmet's top executives and associates over share-price manipulation

The Securities and Futures Commission said on Thursday that it has commenced proceedings in the Market Misconduct Tribunal against three top executives of Taste•Gourmet (8371) and five of their relatives, employees and close associates over an alleged scheme to manipulate the company's share price in support of its proposed transfer of listing from GEM to the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

SMEs anticipate Q4 profit gains amid AI, inflation uncertainties, global energy crisis

Standard Chartered Hong Kong SME Leading Business Index dropped slightly by 0.7 points from the previous quarter to 44.8 in the fourth quarter, reflecting improved confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises on business prospects while remaining cautious.

Hang Seng Index crashes over 700 points to four-month low on mainland tax rumors

The Hang Seng Index fell below 23,000 points on Thursday, crashing over 700 points to a near four-month low, as rumors that mainland investors need to sell stocks to pay taxes triggered panic selling.

World/China

Asian governments step up cyber defences after PHP flaw

Companies and governments around the world raced on Thursday to patch vulnerabilities in the widely used PHP programming language, as experts reported a surge in hacking attempts following their disclosure.

China's industry ministry urges users to upgrade PHP version

China's industry ministry said Thursday organisations and users should immediately conduct a comprehensive inspection of their technology systems and upgrade to the latest secure PHP version.

Taiwan issues land warning ahead of arrival of powerful Typhoon Champi

Taiwan issued a land warning on Thursday ahead of the arrival of powerful Typhoon Champi and cancelled more than 100 flights, with the storm expected to brush past the island's northeastern coast and gradually weaken on approach.

China's natural disaster losses hit $30 billion in first nine months of 2026

China recorded 199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) in direct losses from natural disasters in the first nine months of 2026, mainly driven by severe typhoons, flooding and landslides, its Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday.

China's Xi calls for qualitative improvement, measurable growth in economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy in a speech on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Ms Quince Chong (front row, fifth from left) and Chief Operating Officer Mr Eric Cheung (front row, sixth from right) accompany Legislative Council Panel on Environmental Affairs Chairman Ms Judy Chan (front row, sixth from left) and other legislators on their visit to Black Point 3 Power Station, and pose for a group photo in front of CLP Power’s pure electric double-decker bus.
Lawmakers inspect Black Point Power Station to review decarbonization efforts and hydrogen trials
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Hong Kong shuttler Chu Man-kai takes bronze in men's singles SH6 at Asian Para Games
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Hung Hom elderly care home rejects neglect claims after viral confrontation video
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Chris Tang promises to showcase city's strength and vitality at Interpol assembly
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Kai Tak Sports Park hosts inaugural harborfront Halloween party
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Abby Choi's legs and pelvis found in refrigerator with flesh attached, court hears
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Hong Kong swimmer Chan Yui-lam powers to gold in Asian Para Games butterfly final
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Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
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6 hours ago
source: online
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20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
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